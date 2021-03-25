ADVISORY BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Live outside Court of Appeal for Depp libel case appeal ruling
Start: 25 Mar 2021 08:30 GMT
End: 25 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.
LONDON - Live from outside London's Court of Appeal for arrivals and reactions after the court announces whether it has given permission for actor Johnny Depp to appeal against defeat in his "wife beater" libel case.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT APPROX - Court to announce decision
TIME TBC - reactions outside court to the decision
