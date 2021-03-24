ADVISORY EMPLOYMENT-EQUALPAY/CONGRESS-RAPINOE

American soccer player Megan Rapinoe testifies on equal pay
Start: 24 Mar 2021 13:35 GMT
End: 24 Mar 2021 14:35 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Megan Rapinoe of U.S. women's national team testifies at U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee hybrid hearing titled "Honoring ‘Equal Pay Day’: Examining the Long-Term Economic Impacts of Gender Inequality."
++WITNESSES
Ms. Khara Jabola-Carolus
Executive Director, Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women
==
Dr. C. Nicole Mason
President and Chief Executive Officer, Institute for Women's Policy Research
==
Ms. Ai-jen Poo
Executive Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance
==
Ms. Megan Rapinoe
U.S. Women's National team and Equal Pay Advocate
