ADVISORY EMPLOYMENT-EQUALPAY/CONGRESS-RAPINOE

American soccer player Megan Rapinoe testifies on equal pay

Start: 24 Mar 2021 13:35 GMT

End: 24 Mar 2021 14:35 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Megan Rapinoe of U.S. women's national team testifies at U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee hybrid hearing titled "Honoring ‘Equal Pay Day’: Examining the Long-Term Economic Impacts of Gender Inequality."

++WITNESSES

Ms. Khara Jabola-Carolus

Executive Director, Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women

==

Dr. C. Nicole Mason

President and Chief Executive Officer, Institute for Women's Policy Research

==

Ms. Ai-jen Poo

Executive Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance

==

Ms. Megan Rapinoe

U.S. Women's National team and Equal Pay Advocate

