ADVISORY COLORADO-SHOOTING/VICTIMS FAMILY

Family of Rikki Olds holds news briefing
Start: 24 Mar 2021 16:30 GMT
End: 24 Mar 2021 17:30 GMT
LAFAYETTE, COLORADO, USA- the family of Rikki Olds, one of the victims of Monday's (March 22) mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, holds briefing.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com