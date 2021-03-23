ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai protests to demand PM resignation and monarchy reform
Start: 24 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 24 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
EXACT LOCATION TBC, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government protesters, led by students, are expected to gather to demand resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and monarchy reform.
