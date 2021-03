ADVISORY ISRAEL-ELECTION/BENNETT

Former Israeli defence minister gives speech after exit poll results

Start: 23 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL – Naftali Bennett, former Defence Minister and leader of the ultranationalist Yamina party, who emerges as a possible kingmaker, delivers a speech at his party’s headquarters after exit polls predicted no clear winner in Israel’s election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE ISRAEL

DIGITAL: NO USE ISRAEL

Source: KAN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com