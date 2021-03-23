ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINES -- APPROXIMATE TIME

EU presents revision to COVID vaccine export mechanism

Start: 24 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 24 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: TIME TO BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY

==

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides unveil proposal to adapt existing export authorisation for COVID-19 vaccines, which could stop exports to countries that have higher vaccination rates or that do not not sell shots to the EU.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com