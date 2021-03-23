ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON

Boris Johnson newser 1-year on from first national lockdown

Start: 23 Mar 2021 17:02 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2021 18:00 GMT

DOWNING STREET, LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference on the one year anniversary since he announced the first national lockdown to combat coronavirus. Sir Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty are also expected to attend the news conference.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT - News conference due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com