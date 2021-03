ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ANNIVERSARY

Britain marks first anniversary of its coronavirus lockdown

Start: 23 Mar 2021 11:20 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2021 12:15 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: WE EXPECT A UK POOL SIGNAL OF VARIOUS LOCATIONS FOR THE MINUTE OF SILENCE - EXACT LOCATION TBC

==

LONDON - View of London as Britain marks the anniversary of its first coronavirus lockdown with a minute's silence

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Minute of silence

LOCATIONS:

- Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital - NHS England HQ in London (UK POOL)

- Paddington Station (UK POOL)

- Tower Bridge (REUTERS)

- Aerials over London (UK POOL)

TIMECODES:

1050GMT - View of Tower Bridge (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1150GMT - Aerials over London (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1156GMT - Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital - NHS England HQ in London (UK POOL)

1200GMT - Paddington Station (UK POOL)

1200GMT - Aerials over London (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1200GMT - Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital - NHS England HQ in London (UK POOL)

1202GMT - Aerials over London (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1204GMT - Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital - NHS England HQ in London (UK POOL)

1207GMT - Aerials over London (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com