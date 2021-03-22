ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/PRESENTATION

Tokyo 2020 presentation on gender equality, hold board meeting
Start: 22 Mar 2021 05:50 GMT
End: 22 Mar 2021 06:50 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - The Tokyo 2020 organising committee will make a presentation on the Olympic Charter and gender equality, followed by an executive board meeting. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto will make opening remarks.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT - Presentation begins
0630GMT - Opening remarks at board meeting
