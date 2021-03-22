ADVISORY ISRAEL-ELECTION/SUNRISE-POLLS OPEN -- APPROXIMATE END TIME

Israel goes to the polls for the fourth time in two years
Start: 23 Mar 2021 03:30 GMT
End: 23 Mar 2021 09:30 GMT
JERUSALEM - Sunrise over Jerusalem's old city before polling stations open in Israel's parliamentary elections where Israelis will vote in their fourth election in two years. Then as polls open Reuters will be live from a drive through polling station where Israelis sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine cast their ballots in an election that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes an ambitious coronavirus vaccination drive will help win him a record sixth term.
SCHEDULE:
0330GMT - Sunrise over Jerusalem's old city before polling stations open in Israel's parliamentary elections. (REUTERS)
0445GMT - View of drive through polling station where Israelis sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine cast their ballots (REUTERS)
0500GMT- Polls open
0730GMT - Netanyahu's main challenger, centre-left leader Yair Lapid, a former finance minister and TV host who leads the Yesh Atid opposition party, casts ballot in parliamentary election. (POOL)
0900GMT - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, cast ballots in parliamentary elections. - (POOL)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: REUTERS / POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Israel
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com