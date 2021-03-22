ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-EMA

EMA's Emer Cooke updates EU lawmakers on COVID-19 vaccines
BRUSSELS - European Medicines Agency (EMA) Executive Director Emer Cooke updates European lawmakers on the state of play in the evaluation and market authorisation of vaccines against COVID-19 and the next steps.
0830GMT - EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke updates European lawmakers
