ADVISORY CANADA-CHINA/

Live exteriors of Beijing court where Michael Kovrig is set to appear
Start: 22 Mar 2021 00:04 GMT
End: 22 Mar 2021 01:30 GMT
BEIJING - Live from outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court where Michael Kovrig, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, is expected to stand trial.
SCHEDULE:
0014GTMT - Charge d’affaires at the Canadian Embassy Jim Nickel waits outside court for access, speaks briefly to media
0035GMT - Nickel and U.S, Embassy Acting Deputy Chief William “Bill” Klein
0100GMT - court hearing starts
0106GMT - Canadian and U.S. Diplomats attempt to get access to court
0119GMT - Charge d’affaires at the Canadian Embassy Jim Nickel says they have been denied access
