ADVISORY CANADA-CHINA/

Live exteriors of Beijing court where Michael Kovrig is set to appear

Start: 22 Mar 2021 00:04 GMT

End: 22 Mar 2021 01:30 GMT

BEIJING - Live from outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court where Michael Kovrig, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, is expected to stand trial.

SCHEDULE:

0014GTMT - Charge d’affaires at the Canadian Embassy Jim Nickel waits outside court for access, speaks briefly to media

0035GMT - Nickel and U.S, Embassy Acting Deputy Chief William “Bill” Klein

0100GMT - court hearing starts

0106GMT - Canadian and U.S. Diplomats attempt to get access to court

0119GMT - Charge d’affaires at the Canadian Embassy Jim Nickel says they have been denied access

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com