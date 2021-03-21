Visitors leave with nothing, as The Paladins secure 3-1 home win against The Girondins

Montpellier beats Bordeaux 3-1 on Sunday at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Nimes. Bordeaux were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-1 victory against Dijon. Following today's result, Montpellier are in 8th place, with 44 points from 30 matches, while Bordeaux sit in 13th, with 36 points from 30.

The Girondins started strongly in the first half, with Hwang Ui-Jo finding the net, 28 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Junior Sambia equalised for Montpellier at the 35 minute mark, finishing the first half 1-1.

The Paladins rallied after this and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Gaetan Laborde in the 58th minute. Montpellier then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Stephy Mavididi in the 69th minute with a final score of 3-1.

For Montpellier, Sepe Elye Wahi, Joris Chotard, Mihailo Ristic, Arnaud Souquet and Pedro Mendes, came on for Stephy Mavididi, Florent Mollet, Nicolas Cozza, Junior Sambia and Gaetan Laborde. Bordeaux brought on Amadou Traore, Issouf Sissokho, Sekou Mara and Jimmy Briand for Jean Seri, Toma Basic, Remi Oudin and Nicolas De Preville.

There were bookings for Nicolas Cozza from Montpellier, and Jean Seri and Loris Benito, for Bordeaux.

Montpellier will next travel to Angers, while Bordeaux will face Strasburg at home.