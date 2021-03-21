The Pirates and The Black and Whites can only manage a 0-0 draw at the Stade Francis-Le Blé

On Sunday, Brest and Angers were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Brest were hoping to get something from this game after losing 3-1 to Marseille in their last match. Angers, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against St Etienne. As it stands, Brest and Angers sit 14th and 10th places with 35 points and 40 points respectively.

For Brest, Franck Honorat, Romain Philippoteaux and Paul Lasne, came on for Antonin Bobichon, Stephane Bahoken, Mathias Pereira Lage and Thomas Mangani. Angers replaced Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony, Lassana Coulibaly and Pierrick Capelle with Antonin Bobichon, Stephane Bahoken, Mathias Pereira Lage and Thomas Mangani.

There were bookings for Paul Lasne from Brest. For Angers, Souleyman Doumbia, Ibrahim Amadou and Sofiane Boufal saw yellow.

Brest will play away against Lorient, while Angers will face Montpellier at home.