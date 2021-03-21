The Kids suffer defeat away to The Parisians

PSG's 4-2 win over Lyon on Sunday, was hard fought at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Lyon were looking for a victory after a 1-1 draw against Reims. PSG had lost their previous match against Nantes. Following today's result, Lyon and PSG sit 3rd, (60 points) and 1st, (63 points), in the league respectively, after 30 matches.

PSG started strongly in the first half, with Kylian Mbappe finding the net, 15 minutes in. The Parisians looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Danilo Pereira after 32 minutes to establish a 2-0. The Parisians then netted again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Angel Di Maria just before half-time, which saw the first half end 0-3.

PSG staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to Kylian Mbappe finding the net again in the 52nd minute. However, The Kids weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Islam Slimani, on 62 minutes. Lyon then scored again and hit back though thanks to a goal from Maxwel Cornet, on 81 minutes to make it 4-2.

For Lyon, Leo Dubois, Bruno Guimaraes, Islam Slimani, Rayan Cherki and Sinaly Diomande, came on for Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye, Alessandro Florenzi and Moise Kean. PSG brought on Neymar, Ander Herrera, Colin Dagba and Julian Draxler, to replace Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye, Alessandro Florenzi and Moise Kean.

The referee booked Tino Kadewere and Sinaly Diomande for Lyon.

Lyon will next travel to Lens, while PSG will face Lille at home.