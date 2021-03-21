Reims celebrate 1-0 victory against Dijon

Reims eased past Dijon in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Gaston Gerard. Dijon were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Bordeaux. Reims are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Dijon are in 20th place, with 15 points from 30 matches, while Reims sit in 12th, with 38 points from 30.

After an un-eventful first half, Reims certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with an early goal from Boulaye Dia in the 50th minute and seeing the game end 1-0.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Dijon, Mama Balde, Frederic Sammaritano, Aboubakar Kamara and Moussa Konate, came on for Roger Assale, Yassine Benzia, Jonathan Panzo and Senou Coulibaly, Reims replaced Dereck Kutesa and Valon Berisha with Nathanael Mbuku and Moreto Cassama.

The referee booked Mama Balde, Didier Ndong and Wesley Lautoa for Dijon.

Dijon will next travel to Marseille, while Reims will face Rennes at home.