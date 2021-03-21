Points shared, as The Canaries play out a 1-1 draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire

Nantes were held to 1-1 draw by Lorient down on Sunday at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Nantes were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-1 victory against PSG. Lorient secured a point against Nice in their previous match. After today's result, Nantes and Lorient currently occupy 18th and 17th spots in the league, with 28 points and 29 points respectively after 30 matches.

The Canaries started the game well, with an early goal from Randal Kolo Muani in the 2nd minute, finalising the first half 1-0.

Lorient took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Armand Lauriente just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Nantes, Kalifa Coulibaly, Abdoul Kader Bamba, Imran Louza and Dennis Appiah, came on for Randal Kolo Muani, Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas and Marcus Coco. Lorient brought on Jonathan Delaplace, Enzo Le Fee and Thomas Monconduit, to replace Houboulang Mendes, Fabien Lemoine and Terem Moffi.

The referee booked Armand Lauriente for Lorient.

Lorient and Nantes will next play at home to Brest and Nice respectively.