Points secure for Lens, following a hard fought win

Lens strolled past Strasburg with a 2-1 win on Sunday at the Stade de La Meinau. Strasburg were hoping to get something from this game after losing 1-0 to Rennes in their last match. Lens, on the other hand, secured a point against Metz in their previous match. As the table looks today, Strasburg are in 15th place, with 33 points from 30 matches, while Lens sit in 5th, with 48 points from 30.

Lens started the game well, with an early goal from Massadio Haidara in the 5th minute. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Jeanricner Bellegarde in the 20th minute, brought The Racers level. However, Lens just before half-time found the back of the net following a Seko Fofana goal, to take a 1-2 lead into half time. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 2-1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Strasburg, Dimitri Lienard, Habib Diallo and Lucien Kevin Zohi, came on for Jean-Eudes Aholou, Jeanricner Bellegarde and Lamine Kone, Lens brought on Florian Sotoca, Clement Michelin and Corentin Jean, to replace Simon Banza, Jonathan Clauss and Gael Kakuta.

There were bookings for Adrien Thomasson and Ibrahima Sissoko from Strasburg, and Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Corentin Jean and Jean-Louis Leca, for Lens.

Strasburg will play away against Bordeaux, while Lens will face Lyon at home.