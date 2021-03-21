ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISM-UPDATED

Tour operator TUI resumes German flights to Mallorca
Start: 21 Mar 2021 11:48 GMT
End: 21 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
PALMA DE MALLORCA AIRPORT - Tour operator TUI resumes German flights to Mallorca while Spaniards can't move within their own country.
SCHEDULE:
1147-1159GMT - View of runway as planes, including TUI's, land
1218GMT- View of arrival terminal exterior as passengers arrive and board TUI buses.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com