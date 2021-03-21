ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISM-POSSIBLE ONLY

Tour operator TUI resumes German flights to Mallorca
PALMA DE MALLORCA AIRPORT - Tour operator TUI resumes German flights to Mallorca while Spaniards can't move within their own country.
