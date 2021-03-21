ADVISORY --FLASH--7001-AUSTRALIA-WEATHER/FLOATING HOUSE-UGC

House floats down River in New South Wales as torrential rain batters state

TAREE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA A house was seen floating down the Manning River in Australia's New South Wales on Saturday (March 20) as torrential rains sparked dangerous flash flooding and forced authorities to issue nine evacuation orders in the state.

