The Eaglets on fire, scoring 3 without reply at Allianz Rivera

Nice's 3-0 win over Marseille on Saturday, was hard fought at Allianz Rivera. Nice arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Lorient in their previous game. Marseille were coming from consecutive wins against Brest and Rennes. As it stands, Nice are in 10th place, with 39 points from 30 matches, while Marseille sit in 6th, with 45 points from 30.

The Eaglets started strongly in the first half, with Kephren Thuram Ulien opening the rout, 34 minutes in, finishing the first half 1-0.

Nice continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Amine Gouiri at the 74 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Alexis Claude-Maurice made it 3-0 just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-0.

For Nice, Youcef Atal, came on for Yuto Nagatomo, Olivier Ntcham, Alvaro Gonzalez and Dimitri Payet. Marseille brought on Hiroki Sakai, Luis Henrique, Saif-Eddine Khaoui and Dario Benedetto, to replace Yuto Nagatomo, Olivier Ntcham, Alvaro Gonzalez and Dimitri Payet.

There were bookings for Walter Benitez from Nice, and Duje Caleta Car, for Marseille.

Nice will next travel to Nantes, while Marseille will face Dijon at home.