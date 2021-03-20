Rennes beat Metz in 3-1, in narrow away win

Rennes defeat Metz 3-1 on Saturday at the Stade Saint Symphorien. Metz arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 2-2 draw against Lens. Rennes were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Strasburg in their last match. As the table looks today, Metz and Rennes currently occupy 8th and 7th spots in the league, with 42 points and 44 points respectively after 30 matches.

Rennes started the first half well, with Jeremy Doku finding the net at the 18 minute mark. Rennes then netted again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Martin Terrier in the 38th minute to secure a 0-2 win.

Rennes continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Sehrou Guirassy at the 88 minute mark. In the end though, Metz hit back though just before the final whistle, with a goal from Pape Ndiaga Yade and seeing the game end 3-1.

For Metz, Aaron Leya Iseka, Matthieu Udol, Pape Ndiaga Yade and Pape Matar Sarr, came on for Vagner, John Boye, Lamine Gueye and Thomas Delaine. Rennes replaced Sehrou Guirassy, Dalbert and Romain Del Castillo with Martin Terrier, Flavien Tait and Benjamin Bourigeaud.

Next up, Metz are away to Monaco, whilst Rennes will travel to face Reims.