ADVISORY USA-ASIA/AUSTIN-INDIA

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to media in India
Start: 20 Mar 2021 06:30 GMT
End: 20 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR TECHNICAL REASONS. PLEASE SEE NEW LIVE EVENT.
NEW DELHI, INDIA - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to media in India.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA
DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA
Source: ANI
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: India
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com