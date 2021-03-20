ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/--NEW START TIME

Thai protesters demand PM resignation and monarchy reform
Start: 20 Mar 2021 11:36 GMT
End: 20 Mar 2021 14:00 GMT
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thousands of anti-government protesters gather in front of the grand palace to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and monarchy reform.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Protest starts
1135GMT - Protesters assemble near a row of containers
1146GMT - Protesters pull down a container
1236GMT - Protesters scuffle with police
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com