ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/SPECTATORS

Tokyo 2020 meet on whether foreign spectators can attend

Start: 20 Mar 2021 08:52 GMT

End: 20 Mar 2021 09:20 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo Olympic organisers hold a five-party meeting (involving the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japan's central government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee), with discussion on whether to allow in foreign spectators expected to be on the agenda.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - five-part meeting starts (photo spray at the top only)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com