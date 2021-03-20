ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/SPECTATORS-NEWSER --NEW START TIME

Tokyo 2020 newser on whether foreign spectators can attend
Start: 20 Mar 2021 10:58 GMT
End: 20 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - News conference held by Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto following a five-party meeting (involving the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japan's central government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee), where discussion on whether to allow in foreign spectators is expected to be on the agenda.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT - news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH,
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com