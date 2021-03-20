ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PROTEST

Anti-lockdown activists expected to demonstrate in London
Start: 20 Mar 2021 15:10 GMT
End: 20 Mar 2021 16:10 GMT
LONDON - Anti-lockdown activists expected to demonstrate in London, as well as other cities around the world.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT - Aerial of London
1238GMT - Man being detained by police near Hyde Park
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com