ADVISORY CRIME-GEORGIA/SPAS-RALLY --UPDATED END TIME

A #StopAsianHate demonstration rallies near Georgia capitol

Start: 20 Mar 2021 17:13 GMT

End: 20 Mar 2021 19:15 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE FOLLOWING LIVE WILL END AT 1915GMT**

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - A #StopAsianHate demonstration rallies near to the state capitol in downtown Atlanta.

SPEAKERS:

1746GMT - Rev. William Barber II

1758GMT - Bee Nguyen, Georgia's state representative

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com