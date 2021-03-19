The Red and Whites run riot, scoring 4 without reply at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard

Monaco see off St Etienne 4-0 on Friday at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. St Etienne had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match while Monaco had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Lille. As it stands, St Etienne and Monaco currently occupy 16th and 4th spots in the league, with 33 points and 59 points respectively after 30 matches.

Monaco didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Stevan Jovetic opening the rout in the 13th minute to take them into the break 0-1 up.

The Red and Whites started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Aurelien Tchouameni finding the net at the 55 minute mark. The momentum was now with Monaco, who then scored again through a goal from Sofiane Diop at the 64 minute mark to establish a 3-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Krepin Diatta, 76 minutes in to make it 4-0.

For St Etienne, Charles Abi, Zaydou Youssouf, Anthony Modeste, Maxence Rivera and Aimen Moueffek, came on for Sofiane Diop, Aleksandr Golovin, Stevan Jovetic, Benoit Badiashile and Caio Henrique. Monaco brought on Cesc Fabregas, Krepin Diatta, Wissam Ben Yedder, Chrislain Matsima and Fode Toure, to replace Sofiane Diop, Aleksandr Golovin, Stevan Jovetic, Benoit Badiashile and Caio Henrique.

There were bookings for Anthony Modeste from St Etienne. For Monaco, Stevan Jovetic and Benoit Badiashile saw yellow.

St Etienne will play their next fixture away against Nimes, while Monaco will face Metz at home.