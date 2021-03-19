ADVISORY USA-CHINA/ALASKA

U.S.-China high-level talks to wrap up
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - Delegations depart following talks.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi, marking the first high-level in-person contact between the two rival countries under Biden administration.
