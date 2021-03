ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-BIONTECH AWARD

BioNTech founders receive Order of Merit from German president

Start: 19 Mar 2021 10:15 GMT

End: 19 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

-THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT-.

BERLIN - BioNTech founders Ugur Sahin and Oezlem Tuereci receive Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to attend ceremony.

SCHEDULE

1030GMT - Ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com