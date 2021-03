ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-CASTEX-VACCINATION

French PM Jean Castex gets his first AstraZeneca jab

Start: 19 Mar 2021 13:09 GMT

End: 19 Mar 2021 14:09 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT WILL BE A MULTI-SIGNAL LIVE. ARRIVAL WILL BE AGENCY POOL AND VACCINATION WILL BE REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL.--

SAINT-MANDE, PARIS – French Prime Minister Jean Castex gets his first AstraZeneca jab.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL / REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com