ADVISORY --FLASH -- 5150-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON-VACCINE

UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Start: 19 Mar 2021 19:26 GMT

End: 19 Mar 2021 19:29 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

VIDEO SHOWS: BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ARRIVING AT VACCINATION CENTRE / STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF JOHNSON RECEIVING COVID-19 VACCINE / JOHSON LEAVING VACCINATION CENTRE

