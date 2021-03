First AstraZeneca vaccines given in France following EMA announcement

Start: 19 Mar 2021 11:15 GMT

End: 19 Mar 2021 11:17 GMT

PARIS - First AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines administered after the European Medical Authority (EMA) said the jab was 'safe and effective'.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com