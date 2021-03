ADVISORY USA-AFGHANISTAN/PEACEPLAN-RUSSIA

Lavrov addresses a Moscow conference on Afghanistan

Start: 18 Mar 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2021 10:15 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO CLASH WITH JAPAN-SUGA NEWSER.

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov addresses a Moscow conference on Afghanistan.

SCHEDULE:

1000-1015GMT - Lavrov address

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com