ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA-PUTIN -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Putin attends concert to mark anniversary of Crimea annexation

Start: 18 Mar 2021 15:03 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2021 15:41 GMT

MOSCOW AND VARIOUS LOCATION, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends concert at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium to mark anniversary of Crimea annexation from Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Concert is expected to start

TIME TBC - Putin speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH (No translation available)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com