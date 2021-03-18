ADVISORY ISRAEL-ELECTION/SUNRISE-POLLS OPEN -- APPROXIMATE END TIME

Israel goes to the polls for the fourth time in two years

Start: 23 Mar 2021 03:30 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2021 09:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Sunrise over Jerusalem's old city before polling stations open in Israel's parliamentary elections where Israelis will vote in their fourth election in two years. Then as polls open Reuters will be live from a drive through polling station where Israelis sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine cast their ballots in an election that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes an ambitious coronavirus vaccination drive will help win him a record sixth term.

SCHEDULE:

0330GMT - Sunrise over Jerusalem's old city before polling stations open in Israel's parliamentary elections. (REUTERS)

0445GMT - View of drive through polling station where Israelis sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine cast their ballots (REUTERS)

0500GMT- Polls open

TIME TBC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, cast ballots in parliamentary elections. (NETANYAHU HAS VOTED BY 0800GMT IN PREVIOUS ELECTIONS) - (POOL)

TIME TBC - Netanyahu's main challenger, centre-left leader Yair Lapid, a former finance minister and TV host who leads the Yesh Atid opposition party, casts ballot in parliamentary election. (POOL)

