ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-CASTEX

French PM Castex newser on latest COVID-19 restrictions
Start: 18 Mar 2021 17:45 GMT
End: 18 Mar 2021 19:00 GMT
PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex holds news conference on latest COVID-19 restrictions, casualties and vaccinations as numbers of infections keep on increasing, with local lockdowns already in place.
SCHEDULE:
1800GMT - Castex news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com