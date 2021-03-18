ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-CASTEX

French PM Castex newser on latest COVID-19 restrictions

Start: 18 Mar 2021 17:45 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2021 19:00 GMT

PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex holds news conference on latest COVID-19 restrictions, casualties and vaccinations as numbers of infections keep on increasing, with local lockdowns already in place.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - Castex news conference

