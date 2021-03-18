ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-ASTRAZENECA --NEW TIME

EU drug regulator EMA AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine briefing

Start: 18 Mar 2021 15:59 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2021 16:59 GMT

AMSTERDAM - EU medicine regulator EMA's holds a briefing after its safety committee decides what steps need to be taken following reports of possible unexpected side-effects from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, after several people younger than 65 in Denmark and Norway had developed blood clots or a low blood platelet count after receiving it.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - EMA briefing expected to start

SPEAKERS:

- Emer Cooke, EMA Executive Director

- Dr Sabine Straus, Chair - Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC)

- Dr Peter Arlett, Head of Data Analytics and Methods Task Force

- Moderator, Marie-Agnes Heine, Head of EMA Communication Department

