ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-ASTRAZENECA --NEW TIME

EU drug regulator EMA AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine briefing
Start: 18 Mar 2021 15:59 GMT
End: 18 Mar 2021 16:59 GMT
AMSTERDAM - EU medicine regulator EMA's holds a briefing after its safety committee decides what steps need to be taken following reports of possible unexpected side-effects from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, after several people younger than 65 in Denmark and Norway had developed blood clots or a low blood platelet count after receiving it.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT - EMA briefing expected to start
SPEAKERS:
- Emer Cooke, EMA Executive Director
- Dr Sabine Straus, Chair - Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC)
- Dr Peter Arlett, Head of Data Analytics and Methods Task Force
- Moderator, Marie-Agnes Heine, Head of EMA Communication Department
