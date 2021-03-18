ADVISORY GERMANY-CATHOLIC/ABUSE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Lawyer presents report on abuse cases in Cologne archdiocese
Start: 18 Mar 2021 08:55 GMT
End: 18 Mar 2021 09:55 GMT
COLOGNE- German lawyer Bjoern Gercke presents an independent report on abuse cases at the Cologne archdiocese. The Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, has come under fire after halting the publication of a previous report by another law firm, citing concerns over shortcomings in its methodology.
