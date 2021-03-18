ADVISORY FRANCE-ISRAEL/PRESIDENTS-ARRIVAL--delayed

Macron welcomes his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin

Start: 18 Mar 2021 12:30 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2021 13:30 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin for a working lunch at the Elysee Palace.

SCHEDULE:

1145GMT - Macron welcomes Rivlin at the Elysee palace

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

