ADVISORY FLASH -- 4115-HAITI-POLITICS/UNREST

Protesters stage jail break as demonstrations rack Haitian capital

Start: 18 Mar 2021 01:50 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2021 01:52 GMT

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Protesters freed four police officers from behind bars in Haiti's capital on Wednesday, local media reported, as demonstrations over a botched police raid on a gang stronghold and anger at state authorities roiled the city for a fifth day.

