ADVISORY FLASH -- 4115-HAITI-POLITICS/UNREST

Protesters stage jail break as demonstrations rack Haitian capital
Start: 18 Mar 2021 01:50 GMT
End: 18 Mar 2021 01:52 GMT
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Protesters freed four police officers from behind bars in Haiti's capital on Wednesday, local media reported, as demonstrations over a botched police raid on a gang stronghold and anger at state authorities roiled the city for a fifth day.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Haiti
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH CREOLE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com