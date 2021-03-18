ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Chinese foreign ministry newser as Blinken visits region
Start: 18 Mar 2021 06:56 GMT
End: 18 Mar 2021 08:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference with comments possible on US-China relations as the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visit the region.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT Briefing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com