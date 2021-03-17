ADVISORY NETHERLANDS-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Polls open on Dutch election day, Rutte casts his ballot

Start: 17 Mar 2021 06:32 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

AMSTELVEEN AND THE HAGUE - The first voters cast their ballots on the main day of voting in the Dutch general election.

SCHEDULE

0630GMT Polls open at center in Amstelveen

0830GMT APPROX - Mark Rutte casts his ballot as he seeks a fourth term as Dutch prime minister

