ADVISORY NETHERLANDS-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Polls open on Dutch election day, Rutte casts his ballot
Start: 17 Mar 2021 06:32 GMT
End: 17 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
AMSTELVEEN AND THE HAGUE - The first voters cast their ballots on the main day of voting in the Dutch general election.
SCHEDULE
0630GMT Polls open at center in Amstelveen
0830GMT APPROX - Mark Rutte casts his ballot as he seeks a fourth term as Dutch prime minister
