ADVISORY IRELAND-USA/--UPDATED DETAILS

Biden hosts Ireland's Micheál Martin for virtual meeting

Start: 17 Mar 2021 17:21 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2021 18:21 GMT

==EDITORS NOTE, THIS IS NOW A LIVE SIGNAL==

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Ireland's Micheál Martin for virtual meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com