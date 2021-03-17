ADVISORY IRELAND-USA/--UPDATED DETAILS

Biden hosts Ireland's Micheál Martin for virtual meeting
Start: 17 Mar 2021 17:21 GMT
End: 17 Mar 2021 18:21 GMT
==EDITORS NOTE, THIS IS NOW A LIVE SIGNAL==
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Ireland's Micheál Martin for virtual meeting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com