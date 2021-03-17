ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-ASTRAZENECA -- UPDATED DETAILS

EU drug regulator EMA AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine briefing
Start: 18 Mar 2021 13:55 GMT
End: 18 Mar 2021 14:55 GMT
AMSTERDAM - EU medicine regulator EMA's holds a briefing after its safety committee decides what steps need to be taken following reports of possible unexpected side-effects from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, after several people younger than 65 in Denmark and Norway had developed blood clots or a low blood platelet count after receiving it.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - EMA briefing expected to start
