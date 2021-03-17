ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-ASTRAZENECA == POSSIBLE ONLY ==

EU drug regulator EMA comments on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Start: 18 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: A NEWS CONFERENCE / BRIEFING HAS YET TO BE ANNOUNCED - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

AMSTERDAM - EU medicine regulator EMA's holds a briefing after its safety committee decides what steps need to be taken following reports of possible unexpected side-effects from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, after several people younger than 65 in Denmark and Norway had developed blood clots or a low blood platelet count after receiving it.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com