ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/SARKOZY -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Sarkozy arrives for his trial over alleged illegal financing

Start: 17 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING REASONS.

PARIS - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives for a trial, where he is accused of spending nearly 43 million euros on his lavish re-election bid, using fake invoices by public relations firm Bygmalion.

SCHEDULE:

1215GMT Sarkozy and other defendants, civil parties, and lawyers arrive

1230GMT Hearing begins

