ADVISORY BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP-ARRIVAL -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Court arrivals as Johnny Depp seeks permission to appeal
Start: 18 Mar 2021 08:45 GMT
End: 18 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: IT IS NOT COMFIRMED THAT DEPP WILL ATTEND THE COURT
==
LONDON - Live outside London's High Court arrivals as actor Johnny Depp asks London High Court for permission to appeal after he lost a libel case in November against a tabloid paper that called him a wife beater.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Hearing due to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com